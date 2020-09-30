POCATELLO – Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training will hold its second annual Mental Health Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 3, in conjunction with Old Town Pocatello’s Great Pumpkin Festival and Farmers Market.
The Mental Health Resource Fair is an educational promotion where the public can learn about available resources in Pocatello’s community and to increase awareness of relevant issues concerning mental health and well-being. Idaho State is not endorsing specific providers or providing treatment information.
This event is free for visitors and registration is not required.
The Mental Health Resource Fair will be held outdoors and attendees can drop in anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to visit the various booths to gather information and they can attend 15-minute presentations on relevant mental health topics and activities taking place every 30 minutes inside Mind Your Body at 234 S. Main Street.
With the safety and wellbeing of all in mind due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho State has adopted public health guidelines for the safety of our students and communities. Proper safety precautions, including facial coverings and social distancing measures, will be implemented.
Further information regarding ISU’s COVID-19 pandemic precautions is available in the Roaring Back: University Rebound Plan, available at https://www.isu.edu/roaringback/.