touring students

Prospective students tour the Idaho State University campus in April 2022.

 Photo courtesy of ISU

POCATELLO — Although Idaho’s universities will be raising tuition for the first time in four years, Idaho State University is using several programs and initiatives to help keep higher education affordable and accessible to Idaho students.

After holding tuition flat for three consecutive academic years, the Idaho State Board of Education approved increases in tuition and fees for the 2023/2024 academic year for each of the Idaho universities, including a 5% increase (approximately $400 per year) at ISU. Overall, Idaho currently has the sixth lowest in-state tuition in the country.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.