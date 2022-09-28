NEW YORK — Hilinski’s Hope Foundation (H3H), founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced that 115 plus schools around the country will be participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week. The week will focus on a series of mental health initiatives, beginning Saturday, which will honor Tyler, those lost, and those suffering, and will culminate on Oct. 8.

"We are incredibly honored that over 115 schools nationwide will be participating in this year's mental health week to fight stigma and increase resources on campuses," said Kym Hilinski, co-founder of Hilinski's Hope. "While conversations around mental illness can be tough and at times uncomfortable, it is absolutely critical for the well-being of our student-athletes. We have spoken on dozens of campuses to help encourage these conversations and share Tyler's story. We miss Tyler every day, but we are grateful to know that what we are doing is making a difference and that he would be proud of us."

