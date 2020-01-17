POCATELLO — The annual Idaho State University Martin Luther King Jr. march and program will be held on Monday beginning at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena and ending at the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Marchers are encouraged to meet on the south side of Holt Arena at 12:30 p.m.
The speaking portion of the event will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Stephens Center’s Bistline Theatre. The theme of this year's event is “Beyond Freedom”
The event is sponsored by the ISU Office of Equity and Inclusion and the ISU Diversity Resource Center, with support from a variety of ISU and community groups. A bus will be available to provide transportation between Holt Arena and the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Associated Students of ISU President Camdon Kay and Vice President of Student Affairs Lyn Redington will give remarks. Graduate student Krystoff Kissoon will deliver the keynote address. Refreshments will be provided immediately following the program.