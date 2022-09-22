POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training will host Mental Health Awareness Week events from Oct. 3-8 in conjunction with National Mental Health Awareness Month.
This year’s event features a selection of professional guest speakers from our area. Topics include grief and trauma, emotional intelligence, fearless emotional management, let’s talk about mental health and mental health first aid.
Most sessions will last two hours. The Oct. 7 session on mental health first aid is an all-day training.
Participants in the mental health first aid session will receive an official mental health first aid certificate. Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, mental health first aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge. In this eight-hour course, taught by a nationally certified mental health first aid instructor, you will learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations and where to turn for help. Learn about recovery and resiliency — the belief that individuals experiencing these challenges can get better and use their strengths to stay well.
A complete list of sessions is below. All sessions will be held at the ISU EAMES Building, 1999 Alvin Ricken Drive, Room 131 A/B. Please enter the northwest doors and follow the signs.