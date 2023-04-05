LarryLeibrock

Larry Leibrock

POCATELLO — A Idaho State University computer science professor has earned one of the country’s most renowned fellowships.

Recently, Larry Leibrock, visiting assistant professor of computer science, was announced as one of this year’s Fulbright-National Science Foundation Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Scholars. For his fellowship, Leibrock will make his way to the University of Iceland in Reykjavik to teach and conduct research focused on the two disciplines. One course he plans to teach is a hands-on course that will see University of Iceland students collaborate with their counterparts at ISU and explore ways to make Iceland’s unique geothermal power systems more resilient to cyberattacks.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.