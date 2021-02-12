POCATELLO — College of Southern Idaho students who want to continue their education will now have a smoother transition to Idaho State University thanks to a memorandum of understanding between the two institutions.
Through the agreement, students will be able to work toward a degree at ISU and track their progress while attending CSI. The collaborative move by the two institutions reduces barriers to students transferring between the institutions.
“We are partners in education,” said ISU President Kevin Satterlee. “This partnership exponentially increases opportunities for students at CSI and opens doors to their future. Our agreement will meet immediate needs for a skilled and trained workforce in the Magic Valley and beyond.”
ISU has had a presence on the CSI campus for 28 years, and the institutions have always worked to ensure that students were able to transfer easily. For example, in fall 2020, 88 CSI students transferred to ISU. The new agreement is designed to streamline the process even further and to offer expanded opportunities from both institutions.
The agreement also helps ensure that comprehensive support systems are in place for students wishing to transfer to ISU to receive their bachelor's degree.
“It's gratifying to work with transfer partners who make the student's success their priority. I appreciate the collaboration of Idaho State University's president and his team who have worked with CSI to establish a broad framework for cooperative admission and clear transfer guarantees for our students. This agreement serves Idaho's students well now and for the future,” said CSI President Dean L. Fisher.