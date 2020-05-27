POCATELLO — The Foundation for Academic Nursing, the new philanthropic arm of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, announced the first 51 students across the nation to receive scholarship support through the COVID-19 Nursing Student Support Fund.
The student selected in Idaho is Idaho State University student Emma Khang, who is pursuing her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
“Where I have worked full time as a lab assistant to pay for school, the pandemic has significantly affected health care,” Khang said. “Many individuals, including myself, have found themselves on a temporary furlough.”
The scholarship, launched in April 2020, was created to help nursing students nationwide who are facing hardships as a result of the pandemic and need financial assistance to complete their degree programs.
“This scholarship has given me the ability to focus primarily on school where I, as a future nurse, will better my skills and knowledge for the future of the health care system,” Khang said.
Khang’s and the 50 other applications were selected out of 2,800 applications for the COVID-19 Nursing Student Support Fund. Priority was given to entry-level students in baccalaureate and master's programs in the final two semesters of their nursing programs.