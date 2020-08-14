Idaho State provides notice to patients impacted by breach of information
- By Idaho State University
-
-
- 0
POCATELLO - Federal HIPAA rules require that healthcare providers notify local media if they become aware of a breach of patient information involving 500 or more persons.
On or about July 7, 2020, Idaho State University sent a notice to its dental clinic patients concerning modified procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. In doing so, a University employee mistakenly sent the email in a manner that may allow recipients to see the email addresses of other patients. No information other than e-mail addresses were disclosed. The employee immediately discovered and reported the mistake.
Idaho State has taken corrective action, including notifying affected individuals, asking them to delete the message, and warning them against the unauthorized use of any email addresses mistakenly disclosed. To our knowledge, the situation has been resolved, but persons wishing to obtain more information may contact hipaa@health.isu.edu.
