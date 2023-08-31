Labor_Day_Holiday_Joint_Impaired_Driving_Enforcement_Initiative

The Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol and Washington State Patrol are committed to keeping drivers safe this Labor Day weekend.

MERIDIAN — The Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol and Washington State Patrol are joining forces on Labor Day weekend to take a strong stance against the dangerous driving behaviors of impaired drivers. These law enforcement agencies are committed and unified to the safety of all individuals traveling along the I-90 corridor on what historically is a high-traffic weekend.

Impaired driving inflicts devastating consequences on families and diminishes the quality of life within communities across our northwest states. The core objective of this partnership is to enforce traffic laws assertively while prioritizing public safety.

