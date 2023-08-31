MERIDIAN — The Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol and Washington State Patrol are joining forces on Labor Day weekend to take a strong stance against the dangerous driving behaviors of impaired drivers. These law enforcement agencies are committed and unified to the safety of all individuals traveling along the I-90 corridor on what historically is a high-traffic weekend.
Impaired driving inflicts devastating consequences on families and diminishes the quality of life within communities across our northwest states. The core objective of this partnership is to enforce traffic laws assertively while prioritizing public safety.
"Ensuring the public's well-being is our paramount concern, particularly during peak traffic periods like the Labor Day weekend. Our dedicated law enforcement personnel, working in collaboration with the Montana Highway Patrol and the Washington State Patrol, will work tirelessly to ensure the safety of all travelers," emphasized Col. Kedrick Wills of the Idaho State Police. "Through heightened patrols, rigorous enforcement measures and educational initiatives, we remain committed to creating a safe environment everyone can enjoy without fear of danger. Remember, by making responsible choices and adhering to traffic rules, we collectively contribute to safer travel."
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Labor Day weekend has emerged as the deadliest holiday weekend on our nation's roadways since 2012.
In 2022, Idaho encountered 26 impaired driving-related crashes during Labor Day, and over the entire year, the tally reached a staggering 1,800 crashes with 110 fatalities.
"The effects of impaired driving are costly and oftentimes deadly," said Col. Steve Lavin, chief of the Montana Highway Patrol. "Our families and our friends are all counting on us to make it home safe at the end of this Labor Day holiday. Let us not let them down as we enjoy the last part of summer traveling across our great states."
In 2022, Montana had 12 impaired driving-related crashes during the Labor Day weekend, and MHP investigated 1,419 impaired driving-related crashes in 2022 which resulted in 101 fatalities.
WSP troopers investigated 49 impaired driving collisions throughout Labor Day weekend last year. For all of 2022, troopers investigated 2,900 impaired driving collisions, 117 of which tragically resulted in fatalities.
"There are absolutely no excuses for anyone to get behind the wheel impaired," said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. "Those decisions can only lead to tragic results that at the end of the day could have been prevented by making better choices, which is exactly what we are asking folks to do as they travel across our beautiful states during this final summer holiday."
These fatalities are not only tragic losses but are also entirely preventable.
Driving under the influence of drugs has recently emerged as a critical concern for highway safety. Operating a vehicle while impaired by any substance, whether alcohol or drugs — regardless of their legal status — is against the law in every state. Troopers are trained to observe drivers' conduct and identify impairment caused by substances other than, or in addition to, alcohol.
The ISP, MHP and WSP strongly urge all individuals to plan ahead, especially when celebrating holidays, and never drive impaired. As the summer travel season ends, our shared objective remains to achieve zero deaths from impaired driving during the Labor Day weekend.
