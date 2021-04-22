POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Bengal Dancers recently returned from the National Dance Alliance Collegiate Competition in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Bengal Dancers compete against teams from all over the nation. They are excited to announce they made it into the finals in both routines and placed fourth in hip hop and sixth in team performance in the National D1 Division.
The Bengal Dancers would like to thank the community for all their support this year in form of sponsorship and support. The team works hard all year to represent ISU at university events, but they really look forward to being able to push themselves at the competition.
The Bengal Dancers will be having their auditions for the new season May 7-8. If you or someone you know is looking to further their dance career at the collegiate level, make sure they get registered. They can go to www.isu.edu/bengaldancers/.
For more information, please contact head coach Kolissa Manchan at manckoli@isu.edu.