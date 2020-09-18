POCATELLO — Share your appreciation for a favorite teacher during Idaho State University College of Education’s annual appreciation week, and you could help raise money for student scholarships.
Education Appreciation week is Sept. 28-Oct. 5, and all are invited to share appreciation or a memory of their favorite teacher on social media. Use the #ISUEdWeek in a public social media post and ISU Credit Union will donate $10 for each memory or appreciation, up to $3,000, for student scholarships.
Don’t use social media but still want to participate? Fill out the form on our website at isu.edu/isuedweek to share your appreciation.
For questions about the digital media scholarship campaign, please contact Amy Dressel at dresamy@isu.edu or by calling 208-282-4434.