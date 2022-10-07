Idaho State-Civic Symphony with Nell Flanders

Conductor Nell Flanders stands on the podium in front of the Idaho State-Civic Symphony during the symphony’s concert in September.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State-Civic Symphony

The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present the second concert of the 2022-2023 season with the theme “Notes from New York” on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 pm, after a very successful season premiere for the musicians, conductor/artistic director Nell Flanders, and with accolades from the audience, according to ISCS Board President Ron Bolinger.

The concert, “Central Park,” follows the season’s New York theme and will feature guest soloist, violinist Madeline Adkins, concertmaster of the Utah Symphony, performing Samuel Barber’s “Violin Concerto.” In addition, the Symphony will perform “Fanfare for the Common Man” by American Composer Aaron Copland and “Symphony No. 2” by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.

