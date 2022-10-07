The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present the second concert of the 2022-2023 season with the theme “Notes from New York” on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 pm, after a very successful season premiere for the musicians, conductor/artistic director Nell Flanders, and with accolades from the audience, according to ISCS Board President Ron Bolinger.
The concert, “Central Park,” follows the season’s New York theme and will feature guest soloist, violinist Madeline Adkins, concertmaster of the Utah Symphony, performing Samuel Barber’s “Violin Concerto.” In addition, the Symphony will perform “Fanfare for the Common Man” by American Composer Aaron Copland and “Symphony No. 2” by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.
Adkins is a Denton, Texas, native and is the youngest of eight children whose parents were music professors at University of North Texas. She earned her master’s at the New England Conservatory and held the position of associate concertmaster in the Baltimore Symphony until joining the Utah Symphony as concertmaster and soloist.
“We are very excited to share this October concert with the patrons of the Symphony and to return to a full Symphony repertoire,” Bolinger said. “Dr. Flanders has programmed an outstanding season, and we are extremely happy to welcome all our loyal music lovers back to join us.”
It has also been announced that the Idaho State-Civic Symphony is one of 30 orchestras chosen from a total of 80 orchestras across the country to take part in the League of American Orchestras’ Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program. The unprecedented national consortium ensures that new works by women composers, each commissioned by the League, will be infused in orchestra seasons to come, with multiple performances throughout the country.
Idaho State-Civic Symphony will partner with composer Sarah Gibson for a performance of her new work in the 2023-24 season.
Tickets for the October concert and future concerts in the 2022-2023 season may be purchased by calling the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office at 208-282-3595 or in person at the SPAC Box Office, Monday through Friday from 10 — 4 pm, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive, Pocatello, ID, 83209. More details about how to purchase season flex packages and individual tickets and pricing are available on the Symphony’s website — www.thesymphony.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.