POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present its annual POPS concert, "Music City Hit-Makers: (Country) Songs Meet the Symphony," this year in collaboration with ISU’s "A Season of Note," on March 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall according to Ron Bolinger, board president, and George Casper, director of events at Idaho State University.
The performance features singer/songwriters Matraca Berg and Marcus Hummon performing number one hits they have written for themselves and for many of Nashville’s most famous artists, including Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts and many more, placing their songs at the top of the country and western music charts over decades.
“It’s a great opportunity to hear country favorites as you haven’t heard them before backed up by our local orchestra. For those new to country songs, it is a great opportunity to be eased into the genre with the symphonic orchestrations,” Bolinger noted.
"The Symphony is also delighted to welcome back the exuberant Jennifer Drake from Boise as guest conductor, her third concert with the Symphony this season,” said Bolinger
For more details about the concert, please visit the Idaho State-Civic Symphony’s website at www.thesymphony.us. For ticket information, call the Stephens Performing Arts Center box office at 208-282-3595 or go in person to the SPAC during business hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.