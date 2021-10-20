POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present the second concert of the “New Beginnings” season on Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m., under the baton of guest conductor Jennifer Drake, according to ISCS board President Ron Bolinger.
After a very successful season-opening concert in September, the first in-person concert in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall for the Symphony in over 18 months, Bolinger noted the upcoming concert will again be in-person and also produced virtually as a livestream on concert night for those unable to attend in person at the hall.
As per Idaho State University guidelines, masks will be required for both the orchestra and the audience inside the Stephens Performing Arts Center throughout the evening.
Guest conductor Jennifer Drake from Boise will conduct the orchestra and has planned an evening of passionate music, a highlight of which will be Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s beloved Guitar Concerto No. 1 featuring ISU’s own guitar instructor of music, J. Curtis Thompson.
Thompson is a 2011 graduate in classic guitar performance from ISU and has been on the faculty since 2018. He received his master’s degree in classical guitar performance from Northern Arizona University in 2014 and has performed in multiple ensembles in the U.S. In addition to his faculty assignments, he teaches guitar, banjo, ukulele, and bass and enjoys coaching musicians of all ages and levels of expertise.
Jennifer Drake currently serves as the music director of the Serenata Orchestra and the Boise Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, as well as principal violist for the Boise Baroque Orchestra and section violist for the Boise Philharmonic. She performs as a chamber artist internationally and is the founder of the Idaho Viola Youth Camp and co-artistic director of the Idaho Orchestra Institute. In addition to performing, she has served as the assistant conductor and principal violist for the Fairbanks Summer Art Festival. Ms. Drake will also conduct the February and March 2022 symphony concerts, according to Bolinger.
The evening’s program will include other exciting works with interesting backstories, Bolinger said. Handel’s "Royal Fireworks Music," written to accompany a fireworks display marking the end of the War of Austrian Succession in 1749, literally fueled a fire shortly after the event began.
Joseph Bologne’s Symphony No. 2 highlights his achievements as a gifted composer, though he also was a master swordsman and bodyguard to King Louis XVI. Rounding out the evening will be Aleksandr Borodin’s "Polovtsian Dances" from "Prince Igor" filled with wild, primitive and exotic melodies.
For more details about the concert, please email the Idaho State-Civic Symphony at symphony@isu.edu or visit the ISCS website at www.thesymphony.us. For tickets, please call the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office at 208-282-3595, purchase online at isu.edu/tickets or visit the box office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition to the concert Oct. 29 in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall, watch for the annual holiday Joy to The World concert Dec. 10 when guest conductor Scott Anderson presents Handel’s “Messiah."