POCATELLO — The final free concert of the Idaho State-Civic Symphony will be broadcast Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m. and will mark the finale of a very successful all-virtual 2020-2021 season, Metamorphosis, according to Symphony board president, Ron Bolinger.
“Everyone is aware of the conditions that have prevailed this year in continuing the tradition of the Symphony, and we are extremely proud of the players, conductor, symphony board, technical support staff and especially our sponsors, patrons and our unique collaboration with Idaho State University in keeping music alive in the Pocatello/Chubbuck and surrounding communities,” said Bolinger.
The April concert may be viewed through the Symphony website at https://www.thesymphony.us/ or by selecting the Stephens Performing Arts Center on YouTube. Once the concert is posted on YouTube following the Friday broadcast, it will be available for viewing on-demand.
The ISCS musicians, comprised of ISU music faculty and students, and Pocatello community members, under the direction of Maestra Julie Sorensen, have worked extremely hard in preparing the live taping and later broadcast observing all COVID-19 protocol recommendations.
This month’s concert is described as a “delightful and uplifting and promising a few surprises,” including musicians who will be performing for the first time in the Metamorphosis virtual season,” according to Sorensen. The program will include Lake Summit After Stravinsky by composer Mark Petering. This contemporary piece, composed in 2001, features our string players along with woodwinds, brass, percussion and piano.
The next selection will be Idyla by Leos Janacek. Idyla is one of this Czech composer's earlier pieces, composed and premiered in 1878 when he was just 24-years-old. This score for strings explores many moods and musical idioms.
The final selection is Divertissement by composer Jacques Ibert. Divertissement, or "Entertainment," is aptly named. This charming piece, which premiered in Paris in 1930, includes strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion and piano.
A special thank you to our April Concert Sponsors, Lynn Otto, M.D. and Louis Spencer-Smith.