POCATELLO — The ticket campaign for the Idaho State-Civic Symphony’s 2023-2024 Music of Latin America season is underway, according to Carol Burnett and Lorie Murray, ISCS board co-presidents. Season packages for the full five-concert series or a three-concert “flex” selection, and tickets for individual concerts are available on a sequential basis through the summer. Season ticket holders (2022-2023) wishing to secure their same seats for the new season are given first selection during the current renewal window through Sunday, July 2; the next selection goes to new subscribers for a season package, Monday, July 3 to Aug. 6; finally, ticket purchase for individual concerts begins on Aug. 7.

Nell Flanders, symphony conductor/artistic director, continues with the symphony for her second season, and her programming will feature both traditional music from Latin America and works by some of today’s most exciting new composers from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Costa Rica and Argentina. Flanders provided details of the season:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.