POCATELLO — The ticket campaign for the Idaho State-Civic Symphony’s 2023-2024 Music of Latin America season is underway, according to Carol Burnett and Lorie Murray, ISCS board co-presidents. Season packages for the full five-concert series or a three-concert “flex” selection, and tickets for individual concerts are available on a sequential basis through the summer. Season ticket holders (2022-2023) wishing to secure their same seats for the new season are given first selection during the current renewal window through Sunday, July 2; the next selection goes to new subscribers for a season package, Monday, July 3 to Aug. 6; finally, ticket purchase for individual concerts begins on Aug. 7.
Nell Flanders, symphony conductor/artistic director, continues with the symphony for her second season, and her programming will feature both traditional music from Latin America and works by some of today’s most exciting new composers from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Costa Rica and Argentina. Flanders provided details of the season:
“Each concert highlights a different region, including the Caribbean Sea on Sept. 29, Mexico on Nov. 3, Argentina on Feb. 16 and Brazil on April 26. Our marvelous soloists include our principal cellist, Eleanor Christman Cox, performing Schumann’s 'Cello Concerto,' all of the principal players in the orchestra featured in Alberto Ginastera’s 'Variaciones Concertantes,' and the junior and senior division winners of the Young Artist Competition.
“Collaborations play prominently in the season. The ISU Concert Choir and Camerata Singers join the orchestra for Johannes Brahms’ masterpiece, 'Schicksalslied,' in September, and we’ll team up with the choirs and Director Scott Anderson again for the rollicking Joy to the World concerts on Dec. 8 and 9. Finally, our guest artists for the February concert are the Latin Grammy-winning Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet, with whom we’ll perform and record a set of beautiful tangos composed and arranged by Pedro Giraudo himself. This is the first time that the Idaho State-Civic Symphony and the ISU commercial music program collaborate to record an album, which will be released on the brand new ISU label, City Creek Records. It’s an exciting year, and we look forward to sharing it with all of you.”
The symphony board also is delighted to welcome executive director, Jenni Warren, who will be working with patrons, board and staff. Warren may be contacted with any questions at jenni@ISCSymphony.org.
To purchase tickets, please call the Stephens Performing Arts Center box office at 208-282-3595, visit the SPAC box office in person at 1002 Sam Nixon Drive (Pocatello) during regular business hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or order online through the symphony’s website at thesymphony.us.
Please keep in mind the ticket purchase sequence: renewal period to secure the same seats, now through Sunday, July 2; new season package subscriptions, Monday, July 3 through Aug. 6; individual concert ticket purchases, Aug. 7 through the concert season.
