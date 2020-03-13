POCATELLO — Artistic Director/Conductor Julie Sorensen, along with the Idaho State-Civic Symphony board of directors and Executive Director Heather Clarke, have been monitoring the ongoing and developing situation concerning COVID-19 in Idaho. Based on recent updates from state government and Southeast Idaho health officials, large gatherings with audiences over 250, or with a majority of attendees age 65 and older, should be canceled. In the interest of the optimal health of our audiences and orchestra members, the symphony will adhere to these guidelines and postpone indefinitely this evening's subscription concert “Stories of Triumph and Sorrow.”
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony is reviewing the status of its upcoming concerts and will inform the public when a decision has been made about whether to proceed or cancel any future performances.
The cancellation of performances creates significant financial challenges for non-profit arts organizations in our community. Symphony patrons may contact the symphony office or visit the website for ticketing options. The symphony appreciates those who might consider an exchange, donation or gift certificate in lieu of a refund.