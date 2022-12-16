POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present a gift from New York City, Broadway Lights, as its annual POPS concert on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, a part of the “Notes from New York” season. This entertaining evening of classic Broadway favorites will feature the Symphony, under the direction of Nell Flanders, conductor/artistic director, and current Broadway artists Nathaniel Stampley, baritone; Andrea Jones-Sojola, soprano; and Phumzile Sojola, tenor; according to Ron Bolinger, ISCS board president.

The program will include traditional Broadway favorites by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Gershwin, Irving Berlin and others from the classic productions "West Side Story," "Carousel," "Annie Get Your Gun," "Sound of Music," "Guys and Dolls," "Man of La Mancha," "Ragtime" and many more. Among the songs will be “New York, New York,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “Maria,” “June is Bustin’ Out All Over,” “My Favorite Things,” Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Impossible Dream" and “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” naming just a few.

