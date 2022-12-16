POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present a gift from New York City, Broadway Lights, as its annual POPS concert on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, a part of the “Notes from New York” season. This entertaining evening of classic Broadway favorites will feature the Symphony, under the direction of Nell Flanders, conductor/artistic director, and current Broadway artists Nathaniel Stampley, baritone; Andrea Jones-Sojola, soprano; and Phumzile Sojola, tenor; according to Ron Bolinger, ISCS board president.
The program will include traditional Broadway favorites by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Gershwin, Irving Berlin and others from the classic productions "West Side Story," "Carousel," "Annie Get Your Gun," "Sound of Music," "Guys and Dolls," "Man of La Mancha," "Ragtime" and many more. Among the songs will be “New York, New York,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “Maria,” “June is Bustin’ Out All Over,” “My Favorite Things,” Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Impossible Dream" and “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” naming just a few.
Stampley has been featured in a number of productions on the Broadway stage, as well as off-Broadway, and on television. His Broadway credits include "CATS," "The Lion King," "Porgy and Bess" and "The Color Purple." He has been featured on national tours of "Ragtime," "Porgy and Bess" and "The Lion King," in addition to acting in network television productions of "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: SVU" and Blacklist.
Jones-Sojola has appeared in "The Music Man," "Porgy and Bess," "Brigadoon" and Showboat, among many others, as well as film and television, including "The Sound of Music Live." Phumzile Sojola, a South African native, made his Broadway debut in Gershwin’s "Porgy and Bess" revival. He has appeared in Hammerstein’s "Cinderella," in addition to many off-Broadway productions.
Tickets for the POPS concert and future concerts in the 2022-2023 season may be purchased at the SPAC Box Office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello or by calling the Stephens Performing Arts Center box office at 208-282-3595.
More details about individual tickets and pricing are available on the Symphony’s website at www.thesymphony.us.
