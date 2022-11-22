POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will usher in the holiday season with its presentation of the traditional, jubilant "Joy to the World" concerts on Dec. 2 and 3, with both concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m., according to Ron Bolinger, ISCS board president.

The holiday concerts of this "Notes from New York" season will feature the ISCS Symphony directed by Nell Flanders, conductor/artistic director, and the Camerata Singers and ISU Concert Choir directed by Scott Anderson, ISU director of choral Studies.

