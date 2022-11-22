POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will usher in the holiday season with its presentation of the traditional, jubilant "Joy to the World" concerts on Dec. 2 and 3, with both concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m., according to Ron Bolinger, ISCS board president.
The holiday concerts of this "Notes from New York" season will feature the ISCS Symphony directed by Nell Flanders, conductor/artistic director, and the Camerata Singers and ISU Concert Choir directed by Scott Anderson, ISU director of choral Studies.
The program will feature the choirs in Leonard Bernstein’s iconic "Chichester Psalms," with guest vocalist Piero Vasquez, Bolinger noted. The Symphony will be featured in Duke Ellington's "Nutcracker Suite," a jazzy rendition of Tchaikovsky's beloved "Nutcracker," with jazz arrangements by Ellington and Billy Strayhorn and Jeff Tyzik's orchestration for full orchestra. Jon Armstrong, director of jazz studies at ISU, will join the orchestra to perform on the saxophone.
The Symphony is also pleased to welcome guest narrator Michael Helman. Helman is the principal horn in the orchestra and is an ISU instructor of music and horn, director of bands at Franklin Middle School and School District 25's middle school music coordinator.
The performance will also feature include a wide variety of many traditional holiday favorites and sing-alongs, including the opening processional "O Come, O Come Emmanuel" arranged by Bradford; "Betelehemu," "The Many Moods of Christmas" arranged by Shaw and Bennett; Johann Strauss’s "Tritsch-Tratsch Polka, Op.214"; "Carol of the Bells" and, of course, "Joy to the World" arranged by Rutter and the finale "Sleigh Ride."
Flanders will be joined by Anderson each night at 6:30 to 7 p.m. for a pre-concert talk with the audience in the Stephens Performing Arts Center rotunda to discuss the various selections to be performed and answer questions. The Symphony will host a post-concert reception in the rotunda following the Dec. 2 concert only, immediately after the concert, according to Bolinger.
On Dec. 3, a special holiday dinner is planned, with a no-host bar reception at 5 p.m. and dinner being held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the rotunda. The pre-concert chat with conductors Nell Flanders and Scott Anderson will follow from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Information about the dinner and making reservations may be found on the Symphony’s website at www.thesymphony.us.
Tickets for the holiday concerts and future concerts in the 2022-2023 season may be purchased by calling the Stephens Performing Arts Center box office at 208-282-3595 or in person at the SPAC box office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1002 Sam Nixon Drive, Pocatello, ID, 83209.
More details about individual tickets and pricing are available on the Symphony’s website at www.thesymphony.us.
