POCATELLO — Idaho State-Civic Symphony Association's incoming board co-presidents, Carol Burnett and Lorie Murray, credit the stability of the leadership team and ability to weather difficult seasons over the past three years to outgoing Board President Ron Bolinger.
“If there were ever more unexpected and challenging circumstances to navigate — from the coronavirus pandemic arriving in March 2020, a completely novel virtual season in 2020-2021 and a season with all guest conductors in 2021-2022, to the arrival of charismatic and forward-thinking Conductor/Artistic Director Nell Flanders in 2022-2023 — we couldn’t imagine them,” said Carol and Lorie. “Thanks to Ron’s commitment to the symphony organization and his work over a three-year tenure, we’re arriving at the 2023-2024 season with excitement for the 'Music of Latin America' concert schedule Dr. Flanders has planned and the cementing of a leadership team with the hiring of Executive Director Jenni Warren.”
The season’s programming boasts a five-concert season influenced by Latin American musical styles and composers, mixed with the iconic classical repertoire and composers most familiar to us. Beginning Monday, tickets to individual concerts become available for purchase through the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office. Their sale will run concurrently with ongoing sales of season subscription packages for the full five-concert series or a “flex” selection of any three concerts of the series. Subscription sales continue until Sept. 28, the day before the first concert, after which only tickets to individual concerts will remain available.
“It’s no surprise,” said the co-presidents, “that the popularity of Dr. Flanders’ first season 'Notes from New York' has prompted season subscribers to get on board early. Already, more season subscriptions have been sold for the new season than last season.”
Each concert will highlight a different region or country in Latin America along with other classical selections. A sampling of the varied repertoire this season includes:
— Sept. 29 — “Caribbean Sea”, presents Johannes Brahms's choral masterpiece, "Schicksalslied," with the ISU Concert Choir and Camerata Singers, the second suite from Manuel de Falla's El "Sombrero de Tres Picos" and works by Vinicio Meza (Costa Rica), Angelica Negrón (Puerto Rico), Ernesto Lecuona (Cuba) and Rafael Hernández (Puerto Rico).
— Nov. 3 — “¡Huapango!” features the winners of the junior and senior divisions of the Young Artist Competition, Mozart’s Symphony No. 31, "Paris" and works by Mexican composers José Pablo Moncayo and Gabriela Ortiz.
— Dec. 8 and 9 — “Joy to the World,” the ever-popular holiday concerts with the ISU Concert Choir, Camerata Singers and orchestra joining forces, features traditional sing-along favorites and Latin music.
— Feb. 9 — Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet, the Latin Grammy Award-winning quartet solos with the orchestra, performing original music by composer and bassist Giraudo, as well as Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera's "Variaciones Concertantes," which features the ISCS principal players.
— April 26 — “Brazilian Voices” features ISCS principal cellist/ISU assistant professor Eleanor Christman performing Schumann’s Cello Concerto, alongside works by Brazilian composers Heitor Villa-Lobos and Oscar Lorenzo Fernández and a new work by American composer Sarah Gibson.
Individual concert tickets are available beginning Monday through the Stephens Performing Arts Center box office by telephone at 208-282-3595 or in person at 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello during regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Season subscriptions are available until Sept. 28 as indicated above and also online through the symphony website at thesymphony.us.
