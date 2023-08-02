Jenni Warren

Jenni Warren, executive director

 Photo courtesy of Jenni Warren

POCATELLO — Idaho State-Civic Symphony Association's incoming board co-presidents, Carol Burnett and Lorie Murray, credit the stability of the leadership team and ability to weather difficult seasons over the past three years to outgoing Board President Ron Bolinger.

“If there were ever more unexpected and challenging circumstances to navigate — from the coronavirus pandemic arriving in March 2020, a completely novel virtual season in 2020-2021 and a season with all guest conductors in 2021-2022, to the arrival of charismatic and forward-thinking Conductor/Artistic Director Nell Flanders in 2022-2023 — we couldn’t imagine them,” said Carol and Lorie. “Thanks to Ron’s commitment to the symphony organization and his work over a three-year tenure, we’re arriving at the 2023-2024 season with excitement for the 'Music of Latin America' concert schedule Dr. Flanders has planned and the cementing of a leadership team with the hiring of Executive Director Jenni Warren.”

