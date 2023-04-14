POCATELLO — The grand finale concert for the Idaho State-Civic Symphony will be performed on April 22 at 7:30 pm at the Stephens Performing Arts Center featuring guest piano soloist Jeffrey Biegel according to Ron Bolinger, ISCS president of the board of directors.
“The concert is the finale of the Notes from New York 2022-2023 season, entitled 'Manhattan Skyline,' and marks the end of a remarkable season conducted by Conductor/Artistic Director Dr. Nell Flanders,” Bolinger said. “Concert patrons have been treated to a series of outstanding concerts this season, so wonderfully performed by our outstanding musicians.
Dr. Flanders has programmed an amazing season, and we look forward to celebrating this capstone concert with everyone,” he concluded.
Biegel is a very sought-after pianist soloist based in New York and will be performing Edvard Grieg’s "Concerto in A Minor for Piano and Orchestra." In addition, the program includes the iconic and familiar "Pini di Roma (Pines of Rome)" by Ottorino Respighi, "Revelry" for Orchestra Op. 47 by Lowell Liebermann and "Strum" by Jessie Montgomery.
All are invited to attend events before and after the concert to enhance the evening’s experience and to celebrate the wonderful season. Flanders will host a pre-concert chat with Biegel from 6:30 to 7 p.m. with insights into the evening’s programming. There will be a reception immediately following the concert at 10:30 p.m. hosted by the symphony board to greet with our conductor, guest artist and musicians. Both events take place in the Performing Arts Center Rotunda.
Tickets for the concert may be purchased at the SPAC box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1002 Sam Nixon Drive, Pocatello, or by calling the SPAC box office at 208-282-3595.
More details about individual tickets and pricing are available on the symphony’s website, www.thesymphony.us
