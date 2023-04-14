Nell Flanders

Conductor/Artistic Director Nell Flanders

POCATELLO — The grand finale concert for the Idaho State-Civic Symphony will be performed on April 22 at 7:30 pm at the Stephens Performing Arts Center featuring guest piano soloist Jeffrey Biegel according to Ron Bolinger, ISCS president of the board of directors.

“The concert is the finale of the Notes from New York 2022-2023 season, entitled 'Manhattan Skyline,' and marks the end of a remarkable season conducted by Conductor/Artistic Director Dr. Nell Flanders,” Bolinger said. “Concert patrons have been treated to a series of outstanding concerts this season, so wonderfully performed by our outstanding musicians.

