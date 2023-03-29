POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present its grand finale concert, "Manhattan Skyline," with New York pianist Jeffrey Biegel performing Edvard Grieg’s Concerto in A Minor for Piano and Orchestra on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, according to Ron Bolinger, ISCS president of the board of directors.

“The 2022-2023 'Notes from New York' season under the direction of conductor/artistic director, Dr. Nell Flanders, has presented a truly outstanding concert series with a wide range of classical and contemporary music,” Bolinger noted. “Congratulations to our wonderful musicians and especially to Dr. Flanders on her first season with the symphony."

