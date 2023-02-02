POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present "Brooklyn Bridge" on Feb. 25 at 7:30 pm at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, as part of the 2022-2023 "Note from New York" season's classical concert series, according to Ron Bolinger, ISCS board president.
Nell Flanders, ISCS conductor/artistic director, and the symphony will present a mix of classical and contemporary works. A special feature of the evening will be the winner of the Idaho State University concerto competition, Jaden Klein, performing the third movement of Frederic Chopin's "Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor" with the full orchestra, Bolinger noted.
The annual ISU concerto competition gives outstanding students an opportunity to enter a solo competition and, new this season, the opportunity for the winner to perform with the full orchestra at a concert.
"We truly have many talented musicians as part of the ISU music program, and the symphony board is pleased to be able to share these talents with the larger ISU and surrounding communities," Bolinger said.
The concert program includes "Le rois amuse" by Léo Delibes, "Pavane pour une infante défunte" by Maurice Ravel, "Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)" by contemporary composer Missy Mazzoli, and the familiar and popular "The Moldau" by Bedrich Smetana, considered by many to be among his most important works.
Tickets for the Brooklyn Bridge concert and future concerts in the 2022-2023 season may be purchased at the SPAC box office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello or by calling the Stephens Performing Arts Center box office at 208-282-3595.
More details about individual tickets and pricing are available on the symphony's website at www.thesymphony.us.
