POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present "Brooklyn Bridge" on Feb. 25 at 7:30 pm at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, as part of the 2022-2023 "Note from New York" season's classical concert series, according to Ron Bolinger, ISCS board president.

Nell Flanders, ISCS conductor/artistic director, and the symphony will present a mix of classical and contemporary works. A special feature of the evening will be the winner of the Idaho State University concerto competition, Jaden Klein, performing the third movement of Frederic Chopin's "Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor" with the full orchestra, Bolinger noted.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.