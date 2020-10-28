POCATELLO — The Idaho State University College of Business Eta Lambda Chapter of the Beta Alpha Psi accounting fraternity has received international recognition as a Superior Chapter.
As part of this recognition, the students have also earned a $500 award, which is supported by KPMG and the KPMG Foundation.
“Recognition as a Superior Chapter is a significant accomplishment,” said Rita Grant, the 2020-2021 president of the international Beta Alpha Psi organization. “Under the leadership of both (Idaho State University) professors Jerry Leffler and Dave Bagley, the Eta Lambda Chapter has far exceeded the baseline requirements of Beta Alpha Psi and has excelled in the areas of academics, professionalism and leadership.”
Grant also wanted to congratulate the group on their work during such a difficult year.
“It’s truly an honor for us to receive Superior Status again this year,” said Marisa Palermo, president of the ISU Eta Lambda Chapter this year. “It shows how involved and committed our students are in the club and its activities, networking events and volunteering opportunities.”
Palermo said that although COVID-19 has forced the students to change their typical meeting structure, fundraising events and networking opportunities — the challenge has also posed some benefits.
“COVID-19 has proven to us how creative we can be,” Palermo said.
With Zoom-only meetings, the students have actually had the opportunity to hear from speakers from more locations rather than the immediate area.
“Zoom only meetings has opened up availability for people to come and speak to our club, and there is no travel time,” he said.
The group is also trying to think of creative ways to hold virtual fundraiser events or activities.
Palermo said this year’s executive committee is a brand-new set of students, with the exception of one person.
“I believe the committee has stepped up to the challenges of running the BAP Chapter, not only through being new to the job but also with the struggles faced because of COVID-19 and being short two committee members,” he said.
Beta Alpha Psi has been a very active organization in the College of Business. “BAP provides students opportunities to not only be involved at Idaho State but also to network with business professionals within the accounting and subsequent professions,” Palermo said.