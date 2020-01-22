POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Department of Art will hold its seventh annual Art à la Carte silent auction and chili fundraiser event on Feb. 27.
The event, which raises money for student scholarships and graduate student support, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on the fourth floor of ISU’s Fine Arts Building.
The main event includes a silent auction, which will auction off art made by students, faculty and alumni. The event will also include a free children's art activity.
The chili dinner, cooked by faculty and graduate students, costs $7. Attending the silent auction and children's art activity is free.
Items at auction include jewelry, ceramics, prints, sculptures, paintings and wearables. This year’s auction includes a series of birdhouses. Bids will be accepted all week at the preview exhibition from Feb. 24-27 in the compARTment gallery.
For more information, contact the Department of Art at (208) 282-2361 or visit isu.edu/art/visiting-artists--events.