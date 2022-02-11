The Idaho Senior Games is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Severa as its new state director. Tim follows Mike Thornton who retired after nine years with the games.
Mr. Severa will oversee the Idaho Senior Games, this year celebrating its 32nd year of competitions for Idaho’s senior athletes. This year’s games, to be held in August, will feature 18 different sports from archery to triathlon. The 2021 games attracted over 800 athletes.
Mr. Severa, a native of the Twin Falls area, attended College of Southern Idaho and Boise State University, on track and cross country scholarships.
In 1979, Mr. Severa joined the Treasure Valley YMCA as a fitness specialist. He has been the events and track and field coordinator for the past 42 years. Active in local high schools, Tim has coached the Borah High School cross country and track teams and has been instrumental in organizing regional championship events. Brooks Running has recently acknowledged him as the Most Inspirational Coach in the U.S.
Mr. Severa is not new to the Senior Games. He coordinated the events from 1997 through 2011 when the YMCA was the sponsor. An avid Boise State fan, he will be retiring from the YMCA to once again take the helm of the Idaho Senior Games. He and his wife, Carol, raise Australian shepherds and enjoy running, tennis, cycling and skiing.
The Idaho Senior Games is a member of the National Senior Games Association.