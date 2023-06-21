POCATELLO — The month of June in Idaho is School Board Recognition Month. The annual event provides an opportunity for local schools and communities to honor Idaho’s more than 800 school board members for their dedication to public schools and our children.
“Providing our community’s children with a solid education is the most important investment we can make,” said Douglas Howell, superintendent. “We’re proud of our district, and School Board Recognition Month is the time to say thank you and celebrate the accomplishments of our resilient and committed board members.”
In Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual budget of $166 million, 12,000 plus learners, nearly 1,700 employees, and 28 buildings with approximately 1.6 million square feet of space.
School Board Recognition Month honors the countless hours of service made by the unpaid elected volunteers who serve on Idaho’s local school boards. PCSD 25 board members were recognized for their service at the June 20 regular board meeting.
The men and women serving PCSD 25 and their years of service are:
— Jim Facer, board chair — Eight years.
— Paul Vitale, board vice chair — 12 years.
— Heather Clarke, treasurer — One and a half years.
— Deanna Judy, assistant clerk — One and a half years.
— Angie Oliver, member — One and a half years.
“School board members must make critical decisions that affect Idaho children,” said Howell. “They preserve the core of our democracy — public education. On behalf of the PCSD 25 administration, we would like to take this opportunity to recognize each of our board members for their local leadership and service. We appreciate all of their hard work, time and effort to support and embody our district’s mission to 'think more, learn more, and be more together.'”
