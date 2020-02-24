Century High School senior, Emma Watts, was selected as a distinguished finalist along with three other incredible Idaho students as the nation's top youth volunteers for 2020 in the annual The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. Now in its 25th year, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary Principals.
Emma is a project manager for Youth Activism Society which encourages local teens to participate in community service. Through her efforts in this organization, Emma has helped raise more than $4,000 to help fight food insecurity in Southeastern Idaho. Along with spreading awareness of community issues, Emma helped establish partnerships with local businesses and solicited donations to benefit the Idaho Food Bank and the Idaho Kidney Institute.
Idaho State honoree Lilian Smith, Coeur d’Alene, co-founded a non-profit that has organized competitive math teams and/or peer mentoring math programs at 12 local schools over the past three years. Idaho State honoree Kaleb Chatelain, Ammon, collected cash, gifts and supplies last fall for a charity that provides physical therapy to children with disabilities — children like Kaleb's 3-year-old cousin, who was born with a gene mutation that has made her unable to speak or hold her body upright. Vishali Sutharsan, Boise, was named as a distinguished finalist for her work volunteering to benefit people with special needs in her community; she raised more than $1,000 for Autism Speaks and founded the "Sunflower Lunch Brunch," which connects volunteers with students who have special needs. Idaho's State honorees, Lilian Smith and Kaleb Chatelain will travel to Washington, D.C., in May for the national recognition event and are in the running for the title of National Honoree.
“In our 25th year of honoring young volunteers, we are as inspired as ever by the work students are doing to address the needs of a changing world,” said Charles Lowrey, chairman and chief commercial officer of Prudential Financial, Inc. “We hope that their resolve, their initiative and their perspectives on society’s challenges move others to consider how they can make a difference too.”