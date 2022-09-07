POCATELLO — Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony and Gala presents its 2022 recipients to be honored on Saturday at the 10th annual Idaho Hometown Hero Awards Ceremony, Gala Celebration and charity partner exposition at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. The free partner exposition will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the free medal ceremony from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The ticketed gala event is sold out for 2022.

“This year’s medal recipients are an incredible group of men and women who exemplify our 2022 event theme ‘Resilience in Uncertain Times,’” said JRM Foundation Executive Director Beena Mannan. “We hope many people will reach out to us to honor these people who keep our community together and prosperous.”