Funds will supply health centers, including Health West, with personal protective equipment for frontline staff
POCATELLO — Idaho’s Community Health Centers will have improved access to critical personal protective equipment thanks to a $200,000 grant from the Cambia Health Foundation and donations from Taiwan to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management with facilitation from the United Way of Treasure Valley and the Idaho Chinese Organization. This grant and donations will ensure that health center staff at Health West will have the necessary protection needed in the fight against COVID-19.
“Our healthcare teams are working on the frontlines to protect us in the ongoing battle against COVID-19. These individuals cannot work from home or shelter in place with their loved ones. Healthcare workers put themselves at risk every single shift. We are grateful for Idaho Primary Care Association and to all our community partners, businesses and individuals who have contributed crucial supplies and PPE. Their continued support has been essential in helping to keep our amazing healthcare staff, patients and our greater community safe.” Said Mindy Stosich-Benedetti, Health West Chief executive officer.
Cambia Health Foundation awarded the grant in the amount of $200,000 to Idaho Primary Care Association as part of the Community Health Center Crisis Response and Recovery Initiative. IPCA received a donation of 20,000 medical gloves and 120 N95 masks from the Idaho Chinese Organization and 100,000 surgical masks from Taiwan that will be part of this distribution.
The IPCA, the association group for Idaho’s health centers, will support all 14 health centers in 52 communities across the state by delivering the personal protective equipment provided by Cambia Health Foundation. The grant facilitation from the IPCA will help meet the immediate recovery needs of those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Community health centers have a vital role in the fight against COVID-19. Health Centers serve 1 out of 9 Idahoans, both in the rural and urban centers of the state. The funding to the health centers will protect caregivers and their patients as they reach out to populations who may otherwise go without care,” said Yvonne Ketchum-Ward, CEO of the Idaho Primary Care Association.
The IPCA will be delivering the personal protective equipment to all Idaho’s health center sites in an effort to raise awareness of the role health centers have in the fight against COVID- 19 and the importance of protecting the health center frontline staff.
The personal protective equipment delivery to Health West was June 17 at 2:30 p.m. at their administration office in Pocatello.
“Community Health Centers accept all patients; they always have and always will. They have a long-standing history of creating social and physical environments that promote good health for everyone. By protecting our health center heroes during this time, we can support their mission of keeping Idaho’s communities safe,” said Ketchum-Ward.
The Cambia Health Foundation’s $200,000 award to Idaho’s Health Centers is part of a larger $3 million investment to meet critical and emerging needs fueled by COVID-19. Building on an existing commitment of $300,000 into shared COVID-19 Emergency Relief Funds, the Foundation's recent grants will infuse capital into four community health associations that support the work of Community Health centers across Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington. The new funding also supports the development of tools and resources for health care providers on the front-lines of the pandemic.
Health West is a non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center that has eleven locations throughout Southeastern Idaho with services including: Pediatrics, OB/GYN, Behavioral Health, Telehealth, Medical, Dental, Medicaid enrollment, and more. They’ll use the funds to continue to help support communities affected by COVID-19.
Idaho Primary Care Association has been the leading state advocate for community-based healthcare programs since 1982. The association plays a vital role in educating federal and state policymakers about issues relating to healthcare and the role of community health centers. IPCA provides training and technical assistance to Idaho’s health centers in the areas of health center operations, quality improvement, outreach and enrollment, workforce development and network management.
Idaho’s Community Health Centers are locally operated health systems offering affordable care to improve the wellness of individuals and communities.
For a list of Idaho’s health centers and map of clinic locations visit https://bit.ly/32u7WOj.