Idaho Public Television will put Idaho’s youth vaping crisis front and center with its upcoming documentary, “Nic Sick,” set to air on March 21 at 7 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. The documentary is aimed at dispelling many of the misconceptions about youth vaping and ultimately helping Idaho students make safe choices for their health and future.

“Nic Sick” will feature teens from across the state talking candidly about their struggles to overcome vape addiction and the health consequences that come with it. Idaho toxicologists, medical professionals, law enforcement and cessation experts will also sound the alarm in this full-length program. A streaming version will be available at the KNOW VAPE website, idahoptv.org/shows/specials/knowvape/home, and through the PBS app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.