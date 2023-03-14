Idaho Public Television will put Idaho’s youth vaping crisis front and center with its upcoming documentary, “Nic Sick,” set to air on March 21 at 7 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. The documentary is aimed at dispelling many of the misconceptions about youth vaping and ultimately helping Idaho students make safe choices for their health and future.
“Nic Sick” will feature teens from across the state talking candidly about their struggles to overcome vape addiction and the health consequences that come with it. Idaho toxicologists, medical professionals, law enforcement and cessation experts will also sound the alarm in this full-length program. A streaming version will be available at the KNOW VAPE website, idahoptv.org/shows/specials/knowvape/home, and through the PBS app.
“Giving kids a chance to hear about this issue from their own peers is the best way to make a lasting impression,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield. “I appreciate Idaho Public Television tackling this problem head-on, and I hope that Idaho students, parents and schools take the opportunity to learn about the dangers of vaping.”
The documentary will be the first part of a wider statewide push to provide resources directly to students, parents and schools. In addition to the “Nic Sick” documentary, the campaign will include:
— An anti-vape video contest for Idaho teens. More than $10,000 in prizes will be awarded to winners in May 2023. Visit idahoptv.org/shows/specials/knowvape/home to learn more about contest guidelines or to apply.
— Social media outreach with testimonials, graphics and tips.
— Downloadable and printable resources about the dangers of and common misconceptions about vaping, how to prevent vaping and how to quit. These resources are available now at www.IdahoPTV.org/KNOWVAPE.
— For districts, schools and educators, Idaho standards-based curriculum will be provided via the KNOW VAPE website and PBS Learning Media.
The KNOW VAPE campaign was developed using a one-time $310,000 allocation from the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Millennium Fund Committee. It is being conducted in partnership with Idaho’s seven health districts with promotional assistance from the State Department of Education. Visit the KNOW VAPE webpage to learn more about the “Nic Sick” documentary and other available resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.