DOWNEY – Whether it be parades or potato bars, car shows or comedians, this year’s Bannock County Fair is back to provide a week of family fun entertainment starting Monday, Aug 1.
The fair, which will be held at 156 North 2nd West in Downey, draws thousands of individuals each year from all over the area, says Bannock Fair Board Chairman Sheldon Barfuss, and will run Aug. 1-6.
“The purpose of the fair is to bring people together to have a good time,” said Barfuss. “Everyone comes and it’s huge for a small (area). But it’s for the people of Bannock County … and everyone in the surrounding areas. We’re very well supported.”
The band Rockland Road will be kicking off the event-filled week with a performance at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, followed by a free potato bar at 6 p.m. and Chris Mabrey’s hypnotist show at 8:30 p.m.. After this, a street dance will follow at 9:30 p.m. at the tennis courts.
On Tuesday, magician Keith Raymond will hold shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., with Mabrey performing at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Wednesday features many events for children, including treasure hunting beginning at 11 a.m. and water recreations starting at 1 p.m. A parade will be held at 6:30 p.m., followed by musical artist Muzzy Braun at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday will include a cornhole tournament from 3-7 p.m., performances from magicians Trevor & Lorena from 4-6 p.m., followed by the Bannock County Fair Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. and musical performer Jessie Leigh at 9:30 p.m.
Jumpstarting Friday will be a free breakfast provided by the Bannock County Farm Bureau Federation and a scavenger hunt from 8-10 a.m. The rodeo will continue at 7:30 p.m., and musical performances from Kenadi Dodds and Eagles tribute band The Long Run will be performing at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.
To round out the week, a car show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the fair’s first ever demolition derby will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Throughout the week, the schedule will be packed with apple pie contests, wagon rides, bingo games, motorcycle stunts from Play with Gravity, 4-H events and much more. There will also be shows provided by “The Birdman” Joe Krathwohl, who presents avian entertainment and education with the help of his feathered friends.