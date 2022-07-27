Bannock County Fair

The Bannock County Fair held at 156 North 2nd West in Downey will kickoff on Monday, Aug. 1.

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Fair Board

DOWNEY – Whether it be parades or potato bars, car shows or comedians, this year’s Bannock County Fair is back to provide a week of family fun entertainment starting Monday, Aug 1.

The fair, which will be held at 156 North 2nd West in Downey, draws thousands of individuals each year from all over the area, says Bannock Fair Board Chairman Sheldon Barfuss, and will run Aug. 1-6.