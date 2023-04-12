IONA — The Idaho Period Project announces its inaugural Pink Party dinner and auction April 28 at 6 p.m. at the Iona Community Center, 3548 N. Main St. The dinner and auction will help provide much-needed funding to continue its mission of ending period poverty and educate the community.

Guests will enjoy a dinner catered by Creative Catering, followed by a program, live and silent auctions. Tickets are $60 for an individual or $475 for a table of eight.

