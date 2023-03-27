IONA — The Idaho Period Project announced its inaugural Pink Party dinner and auction taking place April 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Iona Community Center, 3548 N. Main in Iona. The dinner and auction will help provide much-needed funding to continue the project's mission of ending period poverty and educating the community.

Dinner will be catered by Creative Catering, followed by a program, live and silent auctions.

