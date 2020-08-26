Idaho State Police will partner with city, county law enforcement, Union Pacific and Eastern Idaho Railroad this week for Operation Lifesaver, a campaign to educate motorists on laws designed to keep them safe at railroad crossings. Driver actions can have tragic consequences when they lead to collisions with trains. By educating motorists and enforcing the traffic laws that pertain to these intersections, the goal is to prevent collisions and save lives.
"Officer on a Train" program schedule:
When:
— Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon — Pocatello/Blackfoot.
— Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. — Idaho Falls area.
— Friday, Twin Falls, Magic Valley area
How does it work:
During the Officer on a Train enforcement effort, one officer is placed in the lead locomotive of a train as a “spotter.” This officer observes traffic approaching the highway-rail intersections as the train proceeds down the tracks. Other officers pace the train or are parked at specific locations. When a motorist is observed violating the laws pertaining to the approaching intersection, the officer on the train radios a partner officer, who stops the motorist, explain the dangers and may issue a citation.
Six train collisions in Southern and Eastern Idaho this year:
Idaho State Police have responded to six incidents in 2020 involving collisions at train crossings.
Four of the six incidents resulted in injuries, including one fatality:
— Aug. 10 — Near Montpelier, driver charged with DUI — non-injury.
— July 23 — North of Lava Hot Springs, a vehicle stalled on the tracks. No injuries.
— July 17 — Bonneville County, US 95 at W. 81st St. S., SUV hit while crossing tracks, non-life-threatening injury.
— July 17 — West of Twin Falls, US 30. Semi-truck collided with a train, pushing the truck into a van, non-life-threatening injury.
— July 7 — Fort Hall, car collided with the train. One fatal injury, one non-life-threatening injury.
— Feb. 25, SH48 near Roberts. Semi hit crossing tracks, non-life-threatening injury.
About Idaho Operation Lifesaver:
The Idaho Operation Lifesaver effort relies on three areas to eliminate vehicle collisions with trains: engineering, education and enforcement. Drivers are encouraged to know what railway signs, signals and devices at the crossings mean. Programs like Officer on a Train help with both education and enforcement.
Since 1990 the Officer On A Train program has been instrumental in helping reduce the number of car-train collisions throughout Idaho.
— In 2000, according to Idaho Operation Lifesaver, there were 33 incidents at Idaho highway-rail crossings, with 10 fatalities. In 2015, 12 incidents were reported with two fatalities. City, county and state law enforcement, state and federal agencies, along with the private business and the railroads, partner to operate as the state sponsors for the Idaho Operation Lifesaver program.
Idaho Operation Lifesaver is dedicated to eliminating car train collisions, which result in preventable deaths and injuries. For additional information or to schedule a free presentation, call Idaho Operation Lifesaver at 208-236-5626.
Driver safety tips for rail crossings:
— The train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think.
— Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly.
— Never drive around lowered gates — it's illegal and deadly.
— Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a highway-rail grade crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping.
— If your vehicle ever stalls on the tracks, get out and get away from the tracks, even if you do not see a train. Locate the emergency notification system sign and call the number provided, telling them about the stalled vehicle.
— At a multiple track crossing waiting for a train to pass, watch out for a second train on the other tracks, approaching from either direction.
— When you need to cross-train tracks, go to a designated crossing, look both ways and cross the tracks quickly, without stopping. Remember it isn't safe to stop closer than 15 feet from a rail.
— Always expect a train. Freight trains do not follow set schedules.