The Idaho Office of Highway Safety wants to hear from you. Come join them for a series of SHIFT open houses across the state. SHIFT is an ongoing initiative to reduce the number of crashes on Idaho roads. By shifting our behavior and focus while we drive — even in the smallest ways — we can save lives. We know safe roads make for happy communities. Let’s work together to drive engaged and keep each other safe out there.
Do you have concerns regarding traffic safety in your neighborhood? Have ideas to solve problems you see in your community? Drop by the next open house to learn about SHIFT and available funding resources.
Southwest Idaho
Date: Wednesday.
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Location: ITD East Annex Building.
Address: 3293 Jordan Street, Boise, ID 83703
For accommodation requests, please contact Jillian Garrigues by emailing jillian.garrigues@itd.idaho.gov or calling 208-334-8557. TTY/TDD Users: Dial 711 or 1-800-377-3529 to use Idaho Relay System.
Comments and feedback will be accepted both in-person at the open house and online. Check out the website shift-idaho.org and submit your input through this online form.
Save the date now for the following future open houses. Exact meeting times will be shared as soon as available.
North Idaho
Date: April 13.
Location: ITD District 1.
Address: 600 West Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815
