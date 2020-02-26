POCATELLO — The Sawabi Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society invites you and your friends to a Monday night program at 7 p.m. in the North Fork Room on the third floor of the Pond Student Union building on the lower campus of Idaho State University.
Geoff Hogander will give a short talk on the plant family of the month. The main speaker, Paul Allen, has just returned from an extended trip to one of the most botanically diverse regions on the planet. Join him as he explores the three islands of the Central Visayas, Philippines.
Refreshments will be available after the program.
For questions, contact Geoff at 208-232-3437.