IDAHO FALLS — Employees from Battelle Energy Alliance, operator of Idaho National Laboratory, have stepped up in a huge way during a time when Eastern Idaho communities need it most. INL’s annual United Way employee giving campaign achieved its highest mark yet, raising over $630,000 for local United Ways in Eastern and Southeast Idaho, beating their goal by going $80,000 over last year’s record-breaking campaign.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our INL team,” said Ron Crone, INL associate laboratory director for the Materials and Fuels Complex. “In a year of adversity, we rose to the challenge and provided for those most impacted by housing and food insecurity in our community.”
This year’s INL contributions will go to support programs in Southeast and Eastern Idaho that help Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed families get a hand up toward a more financially stable life. Local United Way survey data shows that food insecurity has increased, especially among low-income children who are used to receiving subsidized meals at school, and low-income seniors. It is projected that these dollars will support at least 267,000 program services, such as tutoring, meal delivery and access to primary health care at community health centers in our region for those without medical insurance.
“The campaign team came up with innovative solutions to share the daily struggles so many families face each day,” said United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County CEO Christine Wiersema. “We believe that hearts and minds were stirred to action upon understanding how each donation enables hardworking people across our region.”
The 2020 giving campaign posed distinctive challenges of a pandemic with more than half of the over 5,200 employees working remotely. INL ambassadors and local United Way staff brainstormed creative ways to reach employees virtually to share how they could be part of making a difference right here in our region. INL employees had an opportunity to virtually live a month in the shoes of an ALICE family through a simulation, which challenges the user to make it through a month of living expenses on a very limited budget that requires heart-wrenching choices, such as foregoing dental care in order to keep food on the table. The ALICE simulation is available at www.unitedforalice.com.
Wendi Ames, United Way of Southeastern Idaho director of donor and community engagement, said: “The impact that INL has on our region is tremendous. INL employees know that their time, talent and treasure are needed to make a region that is stronger and more financially stable, and they stepped up big time.”