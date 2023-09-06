grizzsow

"On Grizzly Ground" is showing Sept. 14.

 Kris Millgate Tight Line Media

POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus is hosting "On Grizzly Ground" a new wildlife film from Kris Millgate, the Emmy-nominated journalist who documented disappearing salmon across the Northwest.

The film screening will be Sept. 14 at Frazier Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. This event is free and family-friendly. After the film, Millgate will host a question and answer period, followed by a reception hosted by the Idaho Museum of Natural History.

