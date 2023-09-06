POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus is hosting "On Grizzly Ground" a new wildlife film from Kris Millgate, the Emmy-nominated journalist who documented disappearing salmon across the Northwest.
The film screening will be Sept. 14 at Frazier Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. This event is free and family-friendly. After the film, Millgate will host a question and answer period, followed by a reception hosted by the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
“Following grizzlies is risky, but warranted,” said Kris Millgate, outdoor journalist and owner of Tight Line Media. “Greater Yellowstone bears are expanding their presence in the West, so the odds of us being in their way as they make their way are going up. I want to show you how we help and hinder their recovery while also celebrating nature at its wildest.”
“We believe as long as Mother Nature is broad and supports fowl, fish and fauna of all kinds, then the home of humankind will be worthy for the children of our great-grandchildren to build their lives,” said Mark Young, Raymond James branch manager and registered principal. “Kris Millgate reminds us of what is at stake. We are proud to sponsor her efforts.”
Millgate spent the summer of 2022 working out of a Toyota Tundra while following federally protected grizzlies through the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which includes Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park plus portions of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Watch 20 episodes from the On Grizzly Ground road trip.
"I'm extremely excited about our opportunity to support Kris Millgate’s next major production. What Kris endured while following grizzlies for this new film is inspirational," said Travis Zmak, Teton Toyota managing partner. “We are committed to the long-term goal of maintaining access to wild places and preserving habitat for wildlife. We think about the generations to come knowing our investment in people like Kris Millgate, and projects like On Grizzly Ground, benefit everyone."
True to Millgate’s multimedia commitment, her third book "My Place Among Beasts" was also published in August. It’s the backstory on what she endured, stitches included, during the grizzly expedition.
“Four Wheel Campers and our customers are passionate about our relationship with the outdoors," said Dan Welty, Four Wheel Campers vice president. "We are fortunate to be involved with Kris Millgate and her quest to discover and enlighten people about our natural world.”
To ensure that we can provide the best experience for all our guests, please RSVP by Tuesday. Your response is incredibly important, as it helps us make accurate arrangements for the food orders. RSVP details can be found at isu.edu/imnh.
The IMNH has served Idaho since 1934. To learn more or to sign up for classes, please visit isu.edu/imnh or call 208-282-3168.
