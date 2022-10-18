Xavier Jenkins

Xavier Jenkins, doctoral candidate in ISU's Department of Biological Sciences, demonstrates to visitors how the leg of Idaho's most common dinosaur, oryctodromeus, worked when it roamed the area 109 million years ago.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — The public is invited to the Idaho Museum of Natural History, on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University, for the second annual Fall Fossil Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Join the museum for a fun, hands-on day of fossils. Explore how dinosaurs roamed Idaho, see the "buzzsaw shark" in action and get creative with natural materials. Plus, see how ISU professors, graduate students, and museum staff are on the cutting edge of fossil research and their latest discoveries.

