POCATELLO — Join the Idaho Museum of Natural History, on the Idaho State University campus, for family-friendly activities during Thanksgiving Break.
The museum is offering classes and in-gallery activities on Friday, Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 for all ages.
— Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Help us solve a mammoth murder mystery. Use forensic clues and fossil data to help figure out how prehistoric elephant relatives that roamed Southeastern Idaho died — or were killed. An all-day event will feature authentic fossils, instruction in how to interpret data on the ground and fun. A snack will be provided for all attendees, but students are responsible for providing their own bag lunch. Recommended for fifth through ninth grade; $25 for non-members or $20 for IMNH members, and registration is required.
— Friday and Nov. 23 — Join us in the exhibit hall from 1 to 3 p.m. to make natural history prints to take home with our 3D printed press. These would be great gifts or keepsakes of your visit. Regular admission does apply, but registration is not required.
— Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Dive into the marvelous world of tracks and traces, both ancient and modern. How do tracks form? What can they tell us about animals that were or are in the area? How can scientists use tracks and traces to help them understand an environment and its health? What can poo and feathers tell us that footprints can't? Learn all of these secrets and more as you explore (and make) tracks and traces during this all-day adventure at the museum. Recommended for fifth through eighth grade; $25 for non-members or $20 for IMNH members, and registration is required.
