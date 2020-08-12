POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University will extend its business hours beginning Tuesday to accommodate its customers’ needs, staying open late on Fridays and reopening early on Saturdays.
“We hope that you will take advantage of our longer hours and we look forward to seeing you soon,” said Teresa Henderson, manager of museum member relations.
Visitor safety is a top priority for the museum, which has procedures to limit the number of guests in the gallery at one time, regularly sanitizes interactive spaces after each group visit and conducts deep cleaning before opening each day. Face coverings are required at the museum and are provided complimentary with the purchase of admission.
The museum gallery is open every day, except Mondays, and its hours are:
— Tuesday — Thursday — Noon to 5 p.m.
— Friday — Boon to 8 p.m.
— Saturday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Sunday — Boon to 5 p.m.
Visitors will be able to enjoy current exhibitions “In the Shadows” and “Animationland.”
“In the Shadows” explores the unseen world around us — visitors can see a giant wolf spider, a wolf, black bear, cougar and many more of Idaho’s unseen animals.
“Animationland” is a fantastically immersive journey to create stories using art and science. Visitors can channel their creativity using animation basics such as storyboarding, sketching, stop-motion movie making and more.
Opening Sept. 19 the “Skulls, Everyone’s Got One” exhibit will surprise visitors who can see how their skull measures up to a menagerie of ancient and modern animals. The skull is a real Swiss army knife, allowing animals to show off, hide, do battle and consume prey in wildly different ways.
The Idaho Museum of Natural History has been serving Idaho since 1934. To learn more about it, visit imnh.isu.edu or call 208-282-3168.