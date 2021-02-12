SANDPOINT — This morning, FBI special agents arrested Michael Pope of Sandpoint, Idaho, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court District of Columbia related to crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.
Pope was arrested on federal charges including obstructing or impeding any official proceeding; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Pope surrendered to FBI agents and was taken into custody without incident. His initial appearance is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain Time today via Zoom at the U.S. District Court in Boise.
Additionally today FBI special agents from the Kansas City FBI, members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and officers with the Topeka, Kansas Police Department arrested Pope’s brother, William Pope, of Topeka, Kansas, on the same charges.
Federal complaints will be available on the United States attorney’s office District of Columbia’s website at https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases.