The Idaho Library Association is accepting nominations for its 2022 statewide awards and scholarships.
Awards are given for public library, librarian, paraprofessional, trustee, school librarian, friend and special services to libraries.
Scholarships are given to individuals pursuing a library science degree or engaging in library-related continuing education.
To see the criteria, apply for a scholarship or nominate a library, individual or group for one of the awards, visit the ILA website at http://www.idaholibraries.org/Idaho-Library-Awards.
Contact the committee at ilaawardsubmission@gmail.com with questions. The deadline for nominations is June 3.
