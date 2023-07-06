POCATELLO — Seven choirs from around the world, including a regional Idaho high school honor choir, will be engaging with the community and sharing lunchtime and evening concerts for all. Lunch concerts are free to the public.

Concerts for the community will be held in the evenings from Wednesday through July 14 with a special gala concert featuring all the performers on the evening of July 15.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.