POCATELLO — Seven choirs from around the world, including a regional Idaho high school honor choir, will be engaging with the community and sharing lunchtime and evening concerts for all. Lunch concerts are free to the public.
Concerts for the community will be held in the evenings from Wednesday through July 14 with a special gala concert featuring all the performers on the evening of July 15.
All events will be held on the Pocatello campus. Admission for the evening concerts is $10 per person for a single event or $30 per person for all evening events. An all-events pass for families is also available for $50.
— Wednesday:
— 9 to 10:30 a.m. — Welcoming ceremony at Portneuf Wellness Complex. Free to the public.
— 7 to 9 p.m. — All choirs will be performing. Some will be in Jensen, some in Goranson and others in Frazier.
— Thursday:
— 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Three choirs will be performing on the Idaho State University Quad. Free to the public.
— 7 to 9 p.m. — All choirs will be performing. Some will be in Jensen, some in Goranson and others in Frazier.
— July 14:
— 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Four choirs will be performing on the ISU Quad. Free to the public.
— 7 to 9 p.m. — All choirs will be performing. Some will be in Jensen, some in Goranson and others in Frazier.
— July 15:
— 7 to 9:30 p.m. — Gala concert at Jensen. All choirs will perform, and there will be two songs that they will perform jointly.
Jensen Hall tickets will be available online or at the door. The other venues will only be at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.