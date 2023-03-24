Idaho Grimm Growers

Idaho Grimm Growers Warehouse Corp building in Blackfoot. 

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

Idaho Grimm Growers Warehouse Corporation passed its 100th birthday in the midst of COVID, without the celebration that this milestone deserved. Founded in 1921, Grimm Growers is Blackfoot’s oldest continuously operated business. The name ‘Grimm’ indicates the first certified variety of alfalfa seed established in the United States. In the 1920s and 1930s, Blackfoot’s warehouse handled over 70% of the production of Grimm alfalfa seed in the nation and employed over 50 people. The workers cleaned, conditioned, and bagged the seed for sale by hand and the warehouse processed as much as five million pounds of seed a year. Technological advances and new machinery now allow the seed to be processed with a much smaller crew, while allowing Grimm Growers to expand their line into grasses, grains and native wildflowers. With their custom mix equipment, employees can create any seed blend that a customer desires, and package it from giftbag size to truckload size. All seed varieties are chosen for their high performance in our hot, dry summer months.

Back in the early 1900s, Henry Wiley and George Line were both raising pure Grimm alfalfa seed in the Sterling area. Mr. Wiley had a chance to make a large sale of seed to an eastern firm at a good price, but realized that what he had would be only a partial train carload. The freight cost on a partial load would have taken his profit, so he asked Mr. Line if they could combine their loads to make a full car. A deal was struck and both men made a nice profit. The following year, a third neighbor, A. J. Snyder joined them as well. Word of their success spread quickly through the area.

