Idaho Grimm Growers Warehouse Corporation passed its 100th birthday in the midst of COVID, without the celebration that this milestone deserved. Founded in 1921, Grimm Growers is Blackfoot’s oldest continuously operated business. The name ‘Grimm’ indicates the first certified variety of alfalfa seed established in the United States. In the 1920s and 1930s, Blackfoot’s warehouse handled over 70% of the production of Grimm alfalfa seed in the nation and employed over 50 people. The workers cleaned, conditioned, and bagged the seed for sale by hand and the warehouse processed as much as five million pounds of seed a year. Technological advances and new machinery now allow the seed to be processed with a much smaller crew, while allowing Grimm Growers to expand their line into grasses, grains and native wildflowers. With their custom mix equipment, employees can create any seed blend that a customer desires, and package it from giftbag size to truckload size. All seed varieties are chosen for their high performance in our hot, dry summer months.
Back in the early 1900s, Henry Wiley and George Line were both raising pure Grimm alfalfa seed in the Sterling area. Mr. Wiley had a chance to make a large sale of seed to an eastern firm at a good price, but realized that what he had would be only a partial train carload. The freight cost on a partial load would have taken his profit, so he asked Mr. Line if they could combine their loads to make a full car. A deal was struck and both men made a nice profit. The following year, a third neighbor, A. J. Snyder joined them as well. Word of their success spread quickly through the area.
After several preliminary meetings, the Idaho Grimm Growers Corporation was formed on June 3, 1921, with eight-one charter members. Directors were elected and officers appointed, with Henry Wiley as president, Isaac Noyer as vice-president and Ralph Davis as secretary. These men, and others devoted much time and effort to make Idaho Grimm Growers into one of the foremost seed organizations in the nation.
In the 1950s, as many of the original members were retiring from farm work, Santo DeGiulio had the opportunity to buy their shares in the Idaho Grimm Growers Corporation. Over time, he became the principle stockholder and began to run the cleaning mill and the sales operation. His son, Alan, followed him into the business in the 1980s, and today, the third generation has stepped in to take their turn. Alan’s daughter, Chelsy, grew up helping with the threshing and collection of seed pods for Grimm seed and now runs the office and takes most of the orders. Her husband, Turan Harten, knows all there is to know about the machinery and the various varieties of seed sold in their large warehouse, and runs all of the production operations. Chelsy is proud that the original corporation has evolved into a family-run business while maintaining the quality of product that Grimm Growers has always been known for.
The original one-story corrugated metal building located along the tracks in Blackfoot, burned in 1929, and was replaced, at the same location, with a fireproof brick structure that is still in use today. It was interesting to learn that in the 1960s, the basement in the new building, with its reinforced concrete walls, was considered an effective bomb shelter and was stocked with survival supplies including a water purifier and MREs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.