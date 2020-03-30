Idaho Gives is moving from a single day of giving in 2020 to two full weeks, beginning April 23
Idaho Gives, the state’s largest day of online giving, is moving to two weeks. Idaho Gives will take place this year from April 23-May 7.
The decision to extend the donation period was not taken lightly. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Idaho Nonprofit Center recognized that nonprofits are under an increased financial burden, and the extension will allow those nonprofits more time to engage with and gain much-needed support from donors. The longer period of giving will also allow more time for nonprofits to build lasting relationships with these donors, providing support that will last beyond the giving period.
The Idaho Nonprofit Center has worked hard to keep fees as low as possible to ensure participating organizations can keep even more of the funds raised during Idaho Gives. Nonprofits pay a registration fee to participate, which promotes and advertises the event statewide.
To further incentivize nonprofits to register for Idaho Gives during this unprecedented time, the Idaho Gives will use the early bird pricing throughout the duration of the 2020 registration period.
“Nonprofits shouldn’t have any unnecessary financial burden at this time. We know that Idaho Gives is even more important for nonprofits during the COVID-19 panic, and we want to do everything we can to make it financially beneficial for them at this time,” says Amy Little, Idaho Nonprofit Center president and CEO.
In light of the pandemic, there will be no in-person events for Idaho Gives. While disheartening, since those events have traditionally brought out donors and allowed media partners to showcase some of the nonprofits in their communities, virtual events are encouraged to engage a variety of community members and donors.
The Idaho Nonprofit Center hopes the extension will allow all of the Idaho Gives media partners more time to highlight what’s happening in each of the nonprofit sectors and with individual nonprofit organizations since they can no longer point to in-person events.
Prizes will still be a major component of Idaho Gives, however now those prizes will be awarded throughout the full two week period rather than the majority being awarded on a single day. The prizes will still be sponsored by the Idaho Gives award pool.
Idaho Gives is underwritten this year by presenting sponsor, Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU), champion sponsor, Idaho National Laboratory, Regence Blueshield of Idaho, and KTVB.
2020 media sponsors statewide include KTVB/KTFT, KREM, KPVI, IdahoPTV, Impact Radio Group and Riverbend Communications.
Nonprofits will have until April 15 to register, however registering early will allow for more time to engage with vital resources and training. Past years have shown that the earlier a nonprofit registers and has time to build their campaign, the more successful they are. Idaho Nonprofit Center members receive additional benefits, like reduced registration fees. To become a member, visit http://idahononprofits.org/.
Key dates for Nonprofits to remember:
— April 15 – Nonprofit registration ends.
— April 23 – Idaho Gives donations open.
— May 7 – Donations close at midnight.
For more information on Idaho Gives or to register your nonprofit, visit IdahoGives.org.