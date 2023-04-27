Idaho Gives cookout event 2022

Attendees from the 2022 Idaho Gives cookout lunch in front of last year's event-themed sign, "May the 4th Be With You."

 Photo courtesy of United Way of Southeastern Idaho

POCATELLO — For Idaho Gives 2023 — a statewide campaign to raise money and spread awareness for Idaho nonprofits — the Idaho Nonprofit Center’s regional committee will host a free cookout lunch at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will offer hamburgers and fries, a mayoral proclamation presentation, and community members are encouraged to stop by and visit with their favorite Southeastern Idaho nonprofit organizations.

