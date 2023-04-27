POCATELLO — For Idaho Gives 2023 — a statewide campaign to raise money and spread awareness for Idaho nonprofits — the Idaho Nonprofit Center’s regional committee will host a free cookout lunch at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The event will offer hamburgers and fries, a mayoral proclamation presentation, and community members are encouraged to stop by and visit with their favorite Southeastern Idaho nonprofit organizations.
“Our trusted nonprofit partners give so much every single day to assist Southeastern families in need,” said Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “This event is a chance to give back to them for all that they do for our community.”
Battelle Energy Alliance, operator of Idaho National Laboratory, will also select two nonprofit organizations for a $250 donation.
“Idaho Gives is a wonderful opportunity for our local business community to show their support for our local nonprofit community that does so much work to improve lives for our citizens,” said Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. “Please support your favorite nonprofit through Idaho Gives May 1 through May 4.”
Idaho Gives, a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center and powered by Idaho Central Credit Union, is designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. Donations can be collected from Monday to May 4. Visit idahogives.org for more information.
Event sponsors include Battelle Energy Alliance, operator of Idaho National Lab; ICCU; Intermountain Gas; Simplot; The Idaho Foodbank; Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce; and United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
